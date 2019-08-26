Reilly Financial Advisors Raised Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake; Harvey Partners Upped By $376,000 Its Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Stake

Harvey Partners Llc increased Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) stake by 23.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvey Partners Llc acquired 188,000 shares as Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN)’s stock rose 57.14%. The Harvey Partners Llc holds 1.00 million shares with $2.55 million value, up from 812,000 last quarter. Aspen Aerogels Inc now has $154.06 million valuation. The stock decreased 4.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 17,875 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S FORMULA UNIT SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH $1-1.5B IN SALE; 19/04/2018 – ASPEN SEES GROSS PROCEEDS OF ~$20M; OFFER TO CLOSE ON APRIL 23; 15/03/2018 – FINANCIAL MAIL MAGAZINE QUOTES ASPEN CE0 SAAD AS SAYING; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH DAIRY GROUP LACTALIS AND AUSTRALIA’S INOVA PHARMACEUTICALS ARE ALSO WEIGHING OFFERS FOR A STAKE IN ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT – BLOOMBERG; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Rev $106M-$116M; 08/03/2018 – Therapeutic brands help lift Aspen Pharmacare’s H1 profit; 05/03/2018 City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Announces Aspen Dental Management to Open Chicago Headquarters; 14/05/2018 – Bangor Aspen Dental Practice Moving To New Location For Easier Access To Care; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Exits Aspen, Cuts MTN Group; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss $17.6M-Loss $20.6M

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) stake by 5.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc acquired 2,373 shares as Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD)’s stock rose 12.92%. The Reilly Financial Advisors Llc holds 42,271 shares with $8.07M value, up from 39,898 last quarter. Air Prods & Chems Inc now has $48.62B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $220.64. About 946,772 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Investment Management Incorporated Ma holds 0.04% or 1.53 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) or 400 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 76,915 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Panagora Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Reilly Financial Ltd reported 400 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd holds 41,700 shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.49% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Charles Schwab Inv Inc reported 14,261 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested in 1.07M shares. Blackrock owns 274,070 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada owns 9,475 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). 14,647 are held by Financial Bank Of Mellon. Bridgeway Mgmt reported 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Viking Fund Management Lc accumulated 0.64% or 13,500 shares. Claar Advisors Ltd has invested 9.19% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.54% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Regions Finance Corp invested in 0.63% or 288,657 shares. St Germain D J has 3,738 shares. United Kingdom-based Kames Capital Plc has invested 0.91% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Cambridge Co owns 7,508 shares. The South Carolina-based Colonial Trust Advsrs has invested 2.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Da Davidson And Communication accumulated 10,951 shares. Barbara Oil stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Motco owns 25,762 shares. Dana Advsrs holds 57,603 shares. Capital Int Sarl invested in 4,400 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 143,563 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity. Ghasemi Seifi bought $4.54M worth of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Friday, July 26.

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 2.66% above currents $220.64 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by HSBC. Credit Suisse maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. As per Monday, August 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 12 by BMO Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $220 target in Friday, April 12 report.