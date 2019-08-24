Reilly Financial Advisors Position in Novartis A G (NVS) Has Increased as Market Valuation Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Marathon Trading Investment Management Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 85.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 24,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 4,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $326,000, down from 28,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – Exxon CEO: Trump tariffs move us ‘in the opposite direction’ from tax cut and deregulation benefits; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) CEO Darren Woods Hosts 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 11/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery gasoline unit shut -trade

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 1.96 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Novartis Gets FDA Approval of Tafinlar + Mekinist; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Drawn Into Mueller Probe After Payments to Trump Lawyer; 09/04/2018 – Rare Diseases Command Mega Prices With Novartis Wager on AveXis; 28/03/2018 – Tasigna Lawsuits Mount, as Plaintiff in Washington State Accuses Novartis of Failing to Warn that Leukemia Drug Had Been Linked; 27/03/2018 – Novartis sells stake in consumer unit to GSK for $13bn; 02/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives complete response letter from the US FDA for proposed biosimilar rituximab; 17/04/2018 – Glaxo, Novartis Join $4 Billion Gates-Led Push to Fight Malaria; 16/05/2018 – ? Novartis lawyer departs over […]

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Novartis AG – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Companies Still Run by Families – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ionis Pharmaceuticals Looks to Partners to Pay the Bills – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Biggest New Drugs Approved in 2019 So Far – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 18,170 shares to 24,300 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 86,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call).

