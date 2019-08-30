Reilly Financial Advisors Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Cut by $1.35 Million as Shares Declined; As Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stock Price Rose, Osborne Partners Capital Management Cut Stake by $926,500

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 13,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 88,429 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, down from 102,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.79. About 420,979 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Cheniere Corpus Christi’s Ba3 Rating; Outlook Changed To Positive From Stable; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Makes Offer to Buy Rest of Cheniere Partners; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – AMENDMENT INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT OUTSTANDING AND COMMITTED UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY AGREEMENT TO ABOUT $6.1 BLN – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.46. About 3.23M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS UP TO 4 WELLS PLANNED IN 2018 – 2019 IN BRAZIL; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for cutting emissions; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q International Upstream Net $3.07B; 18/04/2018 – Commodities trader Gunvor joins transparency group EITI; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $512.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2,155 shares to 14,015 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 95,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,180 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Fund Limited Co reported 5.88 million shares. Garrison Bradford & Assocs owns 7,297 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Brown Brothers Harriman & Company holds 0% or 120 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Roosevelt Invest Gru has invested 0.09% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested in 911,919 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Fmr Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 14.95 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 67,461 shares. Money Ltd Liability Com holds 24,515 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia invested in 17,942 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Buckhead Management Ltd Liability accumulated 2.7% or 107,302 shares. Warren Averett Asset Management Lc has 8,989 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Montecito State Bank holds 31,570 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Novare Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Badgley Phelps And Bell owns 96,516 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Ci Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pecaut And holds 0.21% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 800 shares. Court Place Advisors invested in 62,614 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Culbertson A N & Inc holds 60,572 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.63M shares. The Illinois-based Rmb Management Limited Com has invested 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma holds 4.03% or 593,391 shares in its portfolio. 128,904 were reported by Wendell David.