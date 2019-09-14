Reilly Financial Advisors Maintains Stake in Pfizer (PFE); Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Lowered Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $28.38 Million as Shares Rose

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 3,876 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $261.86M, down from 4,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 3.82 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise; 12/03/2018 – The latest in a series of high-level R&D exits– Gilead R&D chief Norbert Bischofberger is leaving in surprise exit, CEO revamps top science jobs $GILD; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 07/05/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Falls For 3rd Wk, Triumeq Declines: HIV

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 13,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 291,839 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.64M, up from 278,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 21.58 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 11/03/2018 – PFE:ELIQUIS SHOWED LOWER STROKE RATE VS RIVAROXABAN, DABIGATRAN; 02/05/2018 – Merck, Pfizer Deliver Checkup on Pharma Sector (Video); 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 11/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Eliquis Associated With Lower Rates of Stroke, Major Bleeding Than Patients Receiving Rivaroxaban or Dabigatran; 27/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline last week quit the race to buy Pfizer’s consumer healthcare business, endangering an auction the U.S. drugmaker hoped would bring in as much as $20 billion; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Sets PDUFA Goal Date for Decision in September; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves first epoetin alfa biosimilar for the treatment of anemia; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks to Trade: UNH, JNJ and PFE – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “The reasons â€“ and researcher â€“ behind Pfizer’s decision to expand in Sanford – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $797.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,330 shares to 76,011 shares, valued at $12.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 3,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,744 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlantic Union Bank Corp accumulated 311,107 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 123,390 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd owns 21.43M shares. Rmb Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested in 66,666 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Telos Inc holds 0.21% or 16,447 shares. Stearns Financial Svcs Grp Inc holds 0.21% or 26,856 shares. Haverford Tru holds 0.36% or 458,256 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Trust Company has invested 0.61% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Northside accumulated 14,346 shares. Fincl Bank has invested 2.32% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lc accumulated 0.29% or 15,984 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm reported 14,848 shares. Ally Financial has invested 1.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 83,575 are held by Duncker Streett And. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 29,012 shares.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gilead and Galapagos consummate R&D partnership – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead (GILD) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GILD, EVRI, PLT – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Fin Services has invested 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Columbia Asset Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,191 shares. Ameritas Inc holds 45,982 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fil Limited stated it has 0.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Intact Management holds 0.28% or 116,000 shares in its portfolio. Vertex One Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.21% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Renaissance Group Limited Liability owns 348,710 shares. City Hldg invested in 14,970 shares. Winch Advisory Services Lc stated it has 127 shares. Montecito National Bank & Trust Trust invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa invested in 0.11% or 15,964 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.88% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 7,909 are held by Caprock Group Inc. Td Capital Management Limited Com holds 360 shares. E&G Advisors Lp reported 25,432 shares.