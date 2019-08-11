Reilly Financial Advisors Maintains Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD); Financial Counselors Has Decreased Its Stake in Nic (EGOV) by $903,805 as Share Value Rose

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $229.87. About 1.06M shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – Alternet Systems Enters $9 Billion Electric Vehicle Market With Patented Technology Forbes Describes as Essential; 22/03/2018 – Air Products Celebrates World Water Day; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc analyzed 53,165 shares as the company's stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 568,755 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 621,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $20.75. About 248,027 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 2,178 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 12,313 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 10,700 shares. Ironwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,004 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Armstrong Henry H has 43,165 shares. Albert D Mason holds 9,914 shares or 1.39% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur reported 15.39M shares stake. Moreover, Financial Architects has 0.17% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). 400 were accumulated by Monetary Management. Ancora holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,345 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Company reported 33,876 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Hendley And reported 27,883 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.58% stake. Rockland Tru reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 14,774 shares to 145,766 shares, valued at $19.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR) by 10,018 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).