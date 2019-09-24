Reilly Financial Advisors Maintains Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI); Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Stake in Radnet (RDNT) Increased by $1.03 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 58626.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 75,042 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 75,170 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.80M, up from 128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $142.34. About 953,688 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp increased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp bought 79,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 452,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.24 million, up from 372,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.69. About 95,001 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 RadNet 4Q Loss/Shr 15c; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 09/05/2018 – RadNet 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for RadNet, Molecular Templates, Federated Investors, Kadant, Heartland Financ; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17

More notable recent RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Delaware Imaging Network Adds Breast Cancer Risk Scores During Annual Screening Mammograms, Paving Way for Personalized Breast Cancer Screening – GlobeNewswire” on June 21, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “RADAR Sends More Than One Million Messages in July – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “RadNet Expands its Efforts in Artificial Intelligence – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “RadNet Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Increases Financial Guidance Levels – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “RadNet Reports Third Quarter Financial Results and Reaffirms Previously Announced 2018 Guidance Levels – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $797.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 23,696 shares to 124,245 shares, valued at $14.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,586 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirit MTA shareholders approve sale, liquidation – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 REIT Stocks Bulls Should Be Watching – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Whitestone REIT declares $0.095 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit MTA REIT Announces Closing of Sale of Assets to Hospitality Properties Trust – Business Wire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.