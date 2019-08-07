Reilly Financial Advisors Lowered Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.35 Million; Grisanti Capital Management Position In Centene (CNC) Was Has Upped

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.96. About 11.64M shares traded or 11.00% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q U.S. Upstream Net $429M; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Plan Projects Double-Digit Rates of Return in All Three Segments; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 188.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 62,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The hedge fund held 95,608 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.95. About 6.03M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES APPROVAL FOR FIDELIS DEAL FROM NY AG `SOON’; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.75-Adj EPS $7.15; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/03/2018 – FTC: 20180865: Centene Corporation; MHM Services, Inc; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $770.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 115,162 shares to 117,805 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Co holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 666,715 shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt L P, New York-based fund reported 53,500 shares. 34,738 were reported by First United Bankshares. Guyasuta Advisors stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rothschild Cap Prns Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% or 3,700 shares. Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Llc has invested 1.55% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 5.56 million are held by Hightower Advsrs Ltd. 140,316 were reported by Norris Perne And French Llp Mi. 4,912 are held by Ifrah Financial Services. Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd reported 2.07% stake. Hallmark Capital Mgmt stated it has 217,221 shares. Heartland Advisors Incorporated holds 0.97% or 161,707 shares. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc invested 1.79% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 328,173 are owned by Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct. Personal Advsrs Corp has invested 0.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.