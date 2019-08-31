Reilly Financial Advisors Lowered Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.35 Million; Griffin Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in W. P. Carey (WPC) by $719,082 as Valuation Rose

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 8.27 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 23/04/2018 – Trump’s revenge: U.S. oil floods Europe, hurting OPEC and Russia; 21/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details

Griffin Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) by 39.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc sold 9,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 14,243 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, down from 23,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W. P. Carey Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 552,221 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR

