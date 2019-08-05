Reilly Financial Advisors Lifted Novartis A G (NVS) Stake By $11.06 Million; Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Shoe Carnival had 3 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) on Saturday, March 16 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. See Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) latest ratings:

05/04/2019 Broker: Sidoti Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Pivotal Research Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

16/03/2019 Broker: Susquehanna Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased Novartis A G (NVS) stake by 4357.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc acquired 115,162 shares as Novartis A G (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Reilly Financial Advisors Llc holds 117,805 shares with $11.33M value, up from 2,643 last quarter. Novartis A G now has $210.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.18. About 1.31 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS EXPECTS COSENTYX TO BE IN LINE WITH FY CONSENSUS; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS IT HAS SEEN AVXS DATA FOR AAN CONF ON APRIL 25; 24/05/2018 – Novartis receives EU approval for biosimilar Zessly; 19/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Shire rejects latest Takeda offer; Greek parliament ends Novartis bribery probe; 22/03/2018 – Phase lll data in The Lancet show Novartis siponimod significantly improved outcomes in patients with secondary progressive MS; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits in wake of Trump attorney deal; 30/05/2018 – FDA expedites review of Novartis drug Promacta(R) for first-line severe aplastic anemia (SAA); 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach

The stock decreased 3.37% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $22.95. About 256,766 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 4Q ADJ EPS 11C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Shoe Carnival Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCVL); 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival 1Q EPS 83c; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival 4Q Loss/Shr 24c; 02/04/2018 – Shoe Carnival Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 47% to 17 Days; 24/05/2018 – Shoe Carnival Reports Comparable Store Sales Increase of 1.3 %; 14/05/2018 – Ams Capital LTDA Buys New 1.7% Position in Shoe Carnival; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O FY SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.013 BLN TO $1.02 BLN

Shoe Carnival, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as family footwear retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $337.15 million. It provides various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children, as well as accessories, including socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets. It has a 9.09 P/E ratio. As of March 23, 2017, the firm operated 411 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.