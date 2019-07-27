Reilly Financial Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) by $11.06 Million; As Celgene (CELG) Valuation Rose, American Financial Group Has Decreased by $3.76 Million Its Position

American Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $92.76. About 3.57M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 20/03/2018 – Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA; 30/05/2018 – F-STAR: EARLY EXERCISE BY DENALI THERAPEUTICS OF OPTION TO BUY; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company's stock rose 2.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.19. About 1.67 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 16.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain invested in 100 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Mgmt Inc Or holds 44,963 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Moreover, Qci Asset Ny has 0% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 42 shares. 13,195 are owned by Brave Asset Management. 2.40 million were reported by Ruffer Llp. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 2,502 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited owns 290 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Adirondack holds 0.1% or 1,521 shares. Field And Main Bankshares has 3,660 shares. Michigan-based Asset Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Mairs & Power holds 0% or 2,870 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 202,452 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 14,000 shares stake. The Korea-based Natl Pension has invested 0.28% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG).