Reilly Financial Advisors Increases Position in Novartis A G (NVS); Edison Intl (EIX) Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has Raised Stake by $1.04 Million

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $91.28. About 1.63M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN US, SANDOZ IS OPTIMIZING PORTFOLIO THROUGH TARGETED PRUNING AND LEARNING FROM RECENT SETBACKS; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS DRUG HAD SIG. IMPROVEMENTS ON SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MS; 09/05/2018 – Kyle Griffin: Novartis source: “…toward the end of the meeting, everyone realized this was a probably a slippery slope to; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS DRUG TASIGNA® APPROVED BY FDA TO TREAT CHILDREN W/; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS TO LOOK FOR MORE M&A BOLT-ON OPPORTUNITIES; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis, Korean aerospace giant KAI and Russian-linked investment firm Columbus Nova have all confirmed they made payments to Essential Consultants, a shell company Cohen created in 2016; 10/05/2018 – Don’t miss — Hunting a cure, Ex-Novartis exec Bastiano Sanna takes the reins at Cambridge diabetes startup Semma @BrittanyMeiling; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 05/04/2018 – U.S. Medicare sets outpatient rate for Yescarta reimbursement

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Edison Intl (EIX) by 78.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 16,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.64% . The institutional investor held 38,556 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Edison Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $73.24. About 2.10M shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 17/05/2018 – Con Edison at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.29; 21/05/2018 – Pixium Vision at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 28/05/2018 – Quantum Genomics SAS Conference Set By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 07/05/2018 – Edison Opto Corp. Apr Rev NT$204.3M Vs NT$194.9M; 07/05/2018 – Tetragon Financial Group Access Event Set By Edison for May. 14; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO: CHALLENGING TO BUILD NEW GAS PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES METROPOLITAN EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 08/03/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL CEO PEDRO PIZARRO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SOCAL Edison – 03/22/2018 06:33 AM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 15,530 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 1,237 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Royal London Asset has invested 0% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 400 shares. Cohen Management Inc has 0.46% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). The New York-based Bluemountain Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Vanguard Gru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 26.51 million shares. First Foundation owns 13,826 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Nuwave Invest Mgmt Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,267 shares. Hrt Fin Ltd owns 24,516 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Boston has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 462,572 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Division holds 5,883 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank invested in 0.01% or 433 shares.

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 119,990 shares to 503,890 shares, valued at $25.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 5,255 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,227 shares, and cut its stake in The Trade Desk Inc.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Edison International (EIX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Edison Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Southern California Edison Elects to Participate in Wildfire Insurance Fund – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lawsuit for Investors in NYSE: EIX shares against Edison International announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Novartis (NVS) stands behind Zolgensma for treatment of children less than 2 years of age with spinal muscular atrophy – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “FDA Investigates Data Manipulation Issue With Newly Approved Novartis Drug Zolgensma – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Multibillion-Dollar Race for Gene Therapy Manufacturing Is On – The Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Momenta Continues Its Transition – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.