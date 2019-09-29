Reilly Financial Advisors Increased Its Anthem (ANTM) Stake by $562,872; Stock Price Rose; Wex (WEX) Stake Upped by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 22.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 3,652 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,873 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14M, up from 16,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $201.83. About 154,096 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $1.43 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 05/04/2018 – WEX Inc. Hires New European Managing Director; 03/05/2018 – WEX Sees FY Adj EPS $7.75-Adj EPS $8.15; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Wex; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Rev $354.8M; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.435 BLN TO $1.475 BLN; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 5.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 1,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 38,842 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.96 million, up from 36,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $237.69. About 1.15M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 06/05/2018 – Football Rumors: NFL Considering Leaving Anthem Policies Up To Teams?; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 29/03/2018 – ANTHEM ACQUIRES A RESIDENTIAL SITE IN SOUTHWEST CALGARY; 06/04/2018 – Anthem May Win by Sitting Out Wave of Health Insurance Deals; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 4,765 shares to 14,637 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2,044 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,681 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.09% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Brown Advisory Inc owns 331,932 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Moore Management Limited Partnership reported 0.98% of its portfolio in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 0.12% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 11,100 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt, Illinois-based fund reported 8,681 shares. Raymond James & Assocs reported 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.06% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 4,810 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Com Can owns 25,378 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability invested in 0.38% or 1.55 million shares. Us Retail Bank De invested 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX). Optimum Inv Advisors accumulated 100 shares. 2,525 are owned by Welch & Forbes. South Dakota Invest Council owns 23,800 shares. Automobile Association owns 148,848 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

