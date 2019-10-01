Reilly Financial Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Clorox Co Del (CLX) as Share Price Rose; As Micron Technology (MU) Share Price Rose, Holder Tegean Capital Management Cut Stake

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 2072.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 10,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 10,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $151.87. About 806,154 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL,WM PARTNERS SELLS PLATFORM TO CLOROX FOR $700M; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 20/03/2018 – Clorox to Buy Vanterra and WM’s HPH Specialized Fund I for $700 Million; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Clorox: $2B Repurchase Program Replaces Current $750M Program; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Clorox Announces June 13 Webcast of Company Presentation at dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 18/05/2018 – At a valuation of $16 billion, that makes the India business worth more than 170 companies in the S&P 500 including Clorox, Macy’s and Tiffany & Co; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.86M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 32.33 million shares traded or 23.91% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $797.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 30,041 shares to 15,744 shares, valued at $745,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,011 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bessemer Group Inc has 0.14% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). The Maryland-based Court Place Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Com accumulated 3,716 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank & Trust Wealth Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,600 shares. Eastern Retail Bank stated it has 1,325 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 1,516 shares in its portfolio. Blume Cap Management Incorporated invested in 175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Violich Inc stated it has 6,957 shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.06% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Reilly Financial Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 9,844 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Ghp Invest Advsrs holds 0.35% or 18,709 shares in its portfolio. Palladium Partners Limited Liability Company holds 1,371 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo holds 14,339 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Management Limited Com invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Omers Administration Corp stated it has 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Columbus Circle Invsts holds 449,547 shares. Hennessy Advisors owns 62,900 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.17% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hodges Cap Management, a Texas-based fund reported 249,363 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 202,147 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 430,587 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Calamos accumulated 0.07% or 318,981 shares. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd reported 52,198 shares. 2.13 million were reported by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Tradewinds Management Ltd Co invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hudock Grp Inc Limited reported 24 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services holds 1.71% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 181,613 shares. Strategic Wealth Group Lc has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).