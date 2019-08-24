Reilly Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.35 Million as Share Price Declined; Alps Advisors Stake in Buenaventura (BVN) Raised by $687,531

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Buenaventura (BVN) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 40,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.48% . The institutional investor held 404,524 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 364,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Buenaventura for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 1.03 million shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 30/05/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura seeks deal with Southern on copper project; 26/04/2018 – Peru’s Buenaventura says first-quarter net profit slid 60 pct; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 14/05/2018 – Buenaventura files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA EXPECTS TO KEEP LOWERING DEBT RATIO: CHAIRMAN; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.18M shares traded or 39.39% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 18/04/2018 – China to impose auti-dumping measures on synthetic rubber imported from U.S., EU, Singapore; 08/03/2018 – DAILY SABAH: BREAKING – US Navy denies reports on bolstering its presence in the Eastern Mediterranean theater through the; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 05/03/2018 EXXON-LED CONSORTIUM XOM.N SUBMITS INTEREST FOR BLOCKS WEST, SOUTHWEST OF CRETE- LICENSING AUTHORITY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $770.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 18,354 shares to 67,357 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.