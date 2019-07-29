Reilly Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As American Express (AXP) Market Value Rose, Holder Foyston Gordon & Payne Trimmed Its Stake

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 6,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 184,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21 million, down from 191,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.24 million shares traded or 34.28% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 07/05/2018 – GROUPON LAUNCHES LOCAL RESTAURANT DEALS FOR AMEX MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS, CONFERMA COLLABORATE ON CORPORATE TRAVEL; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 17/05/2018 – American Express Chief Executive Officer to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 02/04/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY BEGINS FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture; 23/05/2018 – EXPLAINER-Drilling down: Risky hunt for oil in Vietnam’s South China Sea blocks; 02/04/2018 – Tanker docks at ExxonMobil’s Papua New Guinea LNG export terminal

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $770.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 18,354 shares to 67,357 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 17.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.22B for 24.61 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.18% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.24 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

