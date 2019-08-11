Reilly Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Price Declined; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Declined While Oakmont Partners Raised Holding

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – The measure was fueled by concern among union members that Exxon is aligning its safety procedures with a group that drafts industry-friendly legislation; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, QPI AND EXXON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N RAISES DIVIDEND 6.5 PERCENT TO 82 CENTS

Oakmont Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 199.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc bought 32,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 49,397 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $735,000, up from 16,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL AWARD EPC FOR FIRST NEW LNG TRAIN BY END OF NEXT YEAR, START UP BY END OF 2023; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Misses Full Benefit of Crude Rally on Production Blunder; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Exxon Mobil A Bargain At Its 8-Year Low? – Seeking Alpha” on December 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon Mobil: The Stabroek Baker’s Dozen – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Crazy Spending – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Financial Mngmt holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 71,302 shares. Naples Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 37,489 shares. Cincinnati Ins Communication accumulated 1.29M shares. Birinyi Assoc invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fincl Counselors Inc holds 0.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 240,570 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Lc accumulated 77,187 shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 949,630 shares. Etrade Capital Management Limited Company has 42,210 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James & Assoc Limited owns 0.03% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,571 shares. Bartlett & Communication Lc reported 339,925 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al holds 0.03% or 40,727 shares in its portfolio. Botty Invsts reported 0.22% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 4.22M were accumulated by C Ww Grp Incorporated Hldg A S. Fort Point Prtn Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 16,841 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.9% or 223,700 shares.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $770.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 18,354 shares to 67,357 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Stay Away From This Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” on May 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Lowest Yield This Decade – Seeking Alpha” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Has a Breakout Opportunity Here – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil: Getting Close To A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 28, 2018.