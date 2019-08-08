Reilly Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; Holowesko Partners LTD Boosted Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $15.68 Million as Stock Price Declined

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $71.46. About 4.20 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 13.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 2.32 million shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.49 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $71.05. About 3.82M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 11/04/2018 – Qualcomm Unveils the Vision Intelligence Platform Purpose-built for IoT Devices Powered by Latest Advances in Camera, Al and Computer Vision; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP; 09/03/2018 – Mnuchin: Qualcomm Deal ‘Unique Situation’ Warranting Public CFIUS Comment; 15/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed – sources – The Edge Markets; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED 2ND FEWEST VOTES SO FAR; 26/04/2018 – RPT-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 12/03/2018 – BROADCOM SAYS IT STRONGLY DISAGREES THAT ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF QUALCOMM RAISES ANY NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS -STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – US turns up heat on Broadcom over relocation aspect of Qualcomm battle; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES OMNITRACS’ NEW FIRST-LIEN DEBT B2

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 49,000 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $48.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,500 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harber Asset Limited Co stated it has 1.78% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Seabridge Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested in 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 19,620 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial holds 119,471 shares. Goelzer Mngmt holds 192,829 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Limited Company holds 729,731 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Garrison Bradford & Assocs accumulated 7,100 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.43% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 127,850 shares. Sun Life Fin invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Sabal Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Everett Harris Ca holds 0.07% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 46,031 shares. New York-based Klingenstein Fields And has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,500 shares.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $770.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 115,162 shares to 117,805 shares, valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osterweis Capital Mngmt Inc owns 23,901 shares. Northeast Inv Management invested 1.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Qv Inc owns 283,891 shares or 3.27% of their US portfolio. Sageworth Trust Communication reported 111 shares. Thomasville National Bank reported 63,975 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields & Communications Ltd Llc has invested 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hamlin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.78% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). American Economic Planning Grp Incorporated Adv accumulated 0.47% or 18,600 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank has 0.79% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 115,569 shares. Kings Point Cap stated it has 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Sunbelt holds 1.31% or 32,530 shares in its portfolio. Sabal reported 2.92% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Toth Advisory has 5,093 shares. Rock Point Limited Liability Co, a Vermont-based fund reported 6,806 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com Ca reported 13,110 shares stake.

