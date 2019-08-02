Reilly Financial Advisors Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $1.35 Million as Stock Declined; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Stock Price Declined While Trillium Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $357,687

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 3,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 6,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $603,000, down from 9,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $94.25. About 1.97 million shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.87, REV VIEW $2.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumlD and Its Newly Released Veridium Authenticator App; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 16.74 million shares traded or 62.51% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS SECOND-LARGEST CRUDE UNIT; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 29/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Wins Eight Deepwater Blocks in Latest Brazil Bid Round; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO: HIGHER OUTPUT IS OUTCOME OF INVESTMENT PLAN NOT GOAL; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Qatar Petroleum CEO says pushing ahead with expansion despite Gulf embargo

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Tropical Storm Barry Already Impacting Gulf Oil Production – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New Orleans May Face Daunting Tropical Storm, More Flooding This Week – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Begins Production on Beaumont High-Performance Polyethylene Line – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon downgraded at RBC as macro headwinds mount – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11M and $770.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 18,354 shares to 67,357 shares, valued at $3.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Citrix Systems (CTXS) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Options Traders See Big Earnings Swings From XLNX, FFIV, CTXS Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citrix -4.7% after misses, FY revenue cut – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Citrix Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16,534 shares to 105,540 shares, valued at $14.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptiv Plc by 30,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,257 shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $126.38M for 24.54 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.