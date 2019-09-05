Reilly Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by $11.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Ci Investments Increased Its Tableau Software (DATA) Holding

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 28,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 370,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.16 million, up from 342,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.31. About 665,602 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 19/04/2018 – Novartis 1Q After-Tax Profit $2.03B; 17/04/2018 – Novartis tender offer for AveXis commences; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Novartis’s Sale Of Joint Venture Stake Could Be Credit Positive, But Uncertainty Around Use Of Proceeds And Financial Policies Persist; 22/03/2018 – Novartis: Tasigna Approved to Treat Children; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN US, SANDOZ IS OPTIMIZING PORTFOLIO THROUGH TARGETED PRUNING AND LEARNING FROM RECENT SETBACKS; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ONCOLOGY LAUNCHES HAVE BEEN CHALLENGING, UNDERESTIMATED CHALLENGE FOR KISQUALI IN US; 01/05/2018 – Novartis provides update on proposed acquisition of AveXis; 09/04/2018 – AveXis Enters Agreement To Be Acquired By Novartis AG For $8.7 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Novartis outlines more steps to contain fallout from payments to Trump’s lawyer; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – GSK ALSO TO INITIATE STRATEGIC REVIEW OF HORLICKS AND OTHER CONSUMER NUTRITION PRODUCTS TO SUPPORT TRANSACTION FUNDING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Capital Inc reported 19,410 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Company reported 11,300 shares. Peconic Prtn Llc accumulated 1.41% or 164,895 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 63,150 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 8,327 shares. Stevens Mgmt Lp invested in 16,806 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 2,919 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 98,000 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 11.65M shares. Cambridge Rech Incorporated invested in 4,021 shares or 0% of the stock. Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 0% or 47,998 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Virtu Financial Llc accumulated 0.02% or 2,433 shares. Castleark Ltd holds 0.07% or 15,255 shares in its portfolio.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 111,569 shares to 762,040 shares, valued at $144.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 855,343 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

