Reilly Financial Advisors Has Raised Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $450,870; Connors Investor Services Has Boosted Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale (COST) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 4,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 56,661 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72 million, up from 51,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $275.8. About 734,932 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- FOR THIRTY-ONE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, REPORTED NET SALES OF $81.43 BLN, INCREASE OF 11.8 PERCENT FROM $72.82 BLN LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 57C FROM 50C, EST. 55C; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $228.3. About 295,023 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 27/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $195; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Culbertson A N And Co Inc invested in 25,137 shares. Westport Asset Mngmt reported 1,800 shares stake. Choate Invest reported 2,402 shares. S&Co Incorporated has 2.02% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Essex Finance Svcs reported 0.14% stake. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Georgia-based Rowland & Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.13% or 3,160 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 691,528 shares. 2,605 were accumulated by Benin Management. Natl Insur Tx has invested 0.26% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) accumulated 1,846 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Scotland Gru Public Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5.63% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ajo LP invested in 0.01% or 7,085 shares. Halsey Ct has 1.91% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Versum Materials Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Air Products Awarded Contract to Supply POSCO Chemical’s New Anode Material Manufacturing Site in Sejong, South Korea – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13 million and $734.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 13,891 shares to 46,658 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,770 shares, and cut its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,351 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Financial Management Professionals invested in 0% or 36 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0.06% or 1.74M shares. Clark Cap Mngmt Grp holds 0.02% or 3,151 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Communications Inc reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Private Wealth Prtn Llc has invested 1.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.31% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 1,335 shares. Whittier Trust Communications holds 49,356 shares. The Indiana-based Goelzer Investment has invested 0.38% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.21% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 58,913 shares. Yhb Investment Advisors owns 58,924 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 1.21% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). North Star Asset Management Inc owns 0.02% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,176 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0.95% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).