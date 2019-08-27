Reilly Financial Advisors Has Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $1.35 Million; Stock Declined; Mount Lucas Management LP Holds Stake in Valero Energy (VLO)

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $283.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $67.12. About 3.73 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 27/04/2018 – Pump the Permian: Exxon’s Quick-Fire Attempt to Stop the Drop; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 24/05/2018 – MEDIA-Exxon CEO to invest heavily in mega-projects to dominate oil and natural gas markets – Bloomberg

Mount Lucas Management Lp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp bought 12,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 96,060 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 83,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $71.71. About 1.15 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 21/03/2018 – Valero Meraux refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net $469M; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Health Care Select Sector (XLV) by 137,564 shares to 128,094 shares, valued at $11.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 456,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 509,409 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 158,251 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.39% or 21,673 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 134,292 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Amer Registered Inv Advisor owns 4,125 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 27,653 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk Corp reported 0.13% stake. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Com owns 12,620 shares. 41,475 are held by American Natl Ins Tx. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 0.12% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Btc Mngmt has 58,358 shares. St Johns Mgmt Company Limited Liability invested in 0.35% or 5,369 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.06% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability reported 19,774 shares stake.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $770.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 22,482 shares to 85,559 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.