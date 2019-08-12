Reilly Financial Advisors Has Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake By $1.35 Million; Zebra Capital Management Increased By $494,208 Its Packaging Amer Com Stk (PKG) Position

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 45.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Reilly Financial Advisors Llc holds 20,197 shares with $1.63M value, down from 37,119 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $299.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.69M shares traded or 29.66% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 09/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery preparing to restart crude unit; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 31% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO SPLIT CHIEF EXECUTIVE, CHAIRMAN ROLES; 23/05/2018 – Exxon sets goals for curbs on emissions; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: IN THE YEARS FOLLOWING 2022, GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION WILL BE “BUILT DOWN TO ZERO”

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (PKG) stake by 50.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc acquired 4,992 shares as Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (PKG)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 14,955 shares with $1.49M value, up from 9,963 last quarter. Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk now has $9.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $101.13. About 532,232 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Cintas Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CTAS) stake by 4,773 shares to 1,948 valued at $394,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) stake by 1,870 shares and now owns 1,525 shares. Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CDNS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America has $10900 highest and $8900 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is -2.77% below currents $101.13 stock price. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 3,369 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parkside Bancorp And accumulated 0% or 56 shares. Waddell & Reed has 0.05% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Trust Advsr invested in 11,145 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 291,743 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 8,518 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd invested in 589,649 shares. Foster And Motley Inc holds 3,866 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.11% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 4,561 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc owns 12 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 4,978 shares. Korea Inv has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Among 10 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.18’s average target is 23.07% above currents $70.84 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 23 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by HSBC given on Wednesday, February 20. RBC Capital Markets downgraded it to “Sector Perform” rating and $9000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $105 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $80 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 8. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 19. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcdaniel Terry holds 0.63% or 45,708 shares in its portfolio. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Ny has 92,886 shares. Syntal Capital Ltd Com invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Martin Company Inc Tn holds 32,742 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 4,934 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. C Gru Holdg A S invested in 4.33% or 4.22M shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust accumulated 50,042 shares or 2.57% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bancorporation holds 0.18% or 42,448 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields & Co Llc owns 42,017 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Inc reported 1.38% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 11,342 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc accumulated 1.46M shares. Clark Mgmt Group reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Service Limited Liability Corporation has 0.36% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alpha Cubed Invests Ltd Com invested 2.4% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).