Reilly Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake; Barrett Business Services (BBSI)’s Sentiment Is 1.32

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 354.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc acquired 13,158 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Reilly Financial Advisors Llc holds 16,869 shares with $848,000 value, up from 3,711 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $38.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.07. About 5.05 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF

Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.56, from 1.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 58 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 44 decreased and sold stock positions in Barrett Business Services Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 5.57 million shares, down from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Barrett Business Services Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 33 Increased: 39 New Position: 19.

Analysts await Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.5 per share. BBSI’s profit will be $16.93M for 9.36 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.81 actual EPS reported by Barrett Business Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.07% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 5.34% of its portfolio in Barrett Business Services, Inc. for 73,827 shares. Ironwood Investment Management Llc owns 60,266 shares or 3.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 2.7% invested in the company for 127,400 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 1% in the stock. Penbrook Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6,600 shares.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and medium-sized companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $634.20 million. The firm has management platform that integrates a knowledge approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It has a 13.88 P/E ratio. It offers professional employer services, under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workersÂ’ compensation coverage, and certain other administration functions for the clientÂ’s existing workforce.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 140,450 shares to 10,099 valued at $550,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 30,041 shares and now owns 15,744 shares. Amphenol Corp New (NYSE:APH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 114 investors sold OXY shares while 307 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 617.91 million shares or 4.59% more from 590.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 22,150 shares in its portfolio. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 15,174 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker accumulated 0.06% or 4,108 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 24,704 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru Inc reported 0.04% stake. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Violich accumulated 0.47% or 37,622 shares. Kempner Cap Mngmt has 2.4% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Brandywine Global Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 151,501 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bokf Na invested in 0.08% or 69,843 shares. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sandy Spring National Bank invested in 0.07% or 18,414 shares. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Among 10 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4700 lowest target. $55.25’s average target is 28.28% above currents $43.07 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 19 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Friday, October 4. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5100 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Friday, July 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, August 19 by Wells Fargo. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, April 29 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of OXY in report on Tuesday, August 27 with “Neutral” rating. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Underweight”. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Monday, April 22 to “Neutral”. On Friday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.05 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $480,900 was bought by Backus Marcia E.. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR also bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Hollub Vicki A. had bought 37,460 shares worth $1.80M on Monday, June 10. On Monday, August 5 Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares. Batchelder Eugene L. also bought $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. 5,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth.