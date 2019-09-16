Reilly Financial Advisors Has Lifted Its Chevron New (CVX) Holding; Universal Insurance Holdings (UVE) Sentiment Is 0.78

Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 72 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 92 trimmed and sold holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 24.22 million shares, down from 25.10 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Universal Insurance Holdings Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 58 Increased: 45 New Position: 27.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 11.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc acquired 9,836 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Reilly Financial Advisors Llc holds 94,889 shares with $11.81 million value, up from 85,053 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $230.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $121.5. About 4.73M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 18/04/2018 – Daily Caller: Venezuela Imprisons Chevron Executives In Further Crackdown On Oil Producers; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 29/03/2018 – Shell: Secured One Exploration Block on Its Own and Three in Joint Bids With Chevron Brazil, Petrobras, and Petrogal Brasil; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 10:34 AM; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Net $3.6B; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene

Since January 1, 0001, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $940,223 activity.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $983.47 million. The firm primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It has a 9.42 P/E ratio. It offers its products through a network of independent agents.

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 3.77% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. for 292,469 shares. Matarin Capital Management Llc owns 197,336 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co has 0.25% invested in the company for 133,200 shares. The Virginia-based Burney Co has invested 0.23% in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 48,155 shares.

The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.79. About 196,709 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) has declined 43.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in N

More notable recent Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Trust Comml Bank holds 0.7% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 128,997 shares. Horrell Cap Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Oak Ridge Invests Limited Co reported 2,402 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp holds 1,643 shares. Mendel Money Mgmt has invested 2.35% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Jnba Fin Advsrs, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,604 shares. Spinnaker Trust owns 26,145 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Oxbow Limited has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Godshalk Welsh Mngmt stated it has 1.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 0.87% stake. Advsr Limited Liability Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 17,736 shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 34,028 shares or 1.24% of the stock. Wafra reported 149,357 shares. Ironwood Finance Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 260,397 shares or 0.76% of the stock.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity. Shares for $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Feeling Lucky – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 3,627 shares to 87,578 valued at $11.48M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) stake by 36,745 shares and now owns 2,315 shares. Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) was reduced too.