Reilly Financial Advisors Has Lifted Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position by $450,870; Trimble (TRMB) Holder Polar Securities Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 39.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 443,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 692,025 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.96M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.63. About 448,976 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 15.86% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 25/04/2018 – Registration Now Open for Trimble Dimensions 2018 User Conference; 20/04/2018 – Trimble: Financial Terms of FabSuite Asset Deal Not Disclosed; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Rev $755M-$785M; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR: Trimble Outlook Reflects Sizable Debt-Funded Acquisition and Initial Pro Forma Leverage That Is High for the Rating; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – DEAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE TO BUY VIEWPOINT FROM BAIN CAPITAL; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC TRMB.O – INCLUDING INTEREST EXPENSE, ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO TRIMBLE’S OPERATING CASH FLOW IN 2019; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/04/2018 – TRIMBLE FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 12,844 shares. Putnam Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 98,300 shares. Wendell David Assoc accumulated 0.09% or 13,835 shares. Logan Cap Management Inc stated it has 159,418 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability has 332,769 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0.03% or 259,818 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.05% or 32,948 shares in its portfolio. Hartford Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Deutsche State Bank Ag has 696,127 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 3.31 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Lc accumulated 320,800 shares. State Bank Of America Corp De holds 994,670 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 83,409 were accumulated by Nicholas Investment Ptnrs L P. Retirement Sys Of Alabama accumulated 410,408 shares. Reliant Inv Ltd Co owns 86,542 shares for 2.74% of their portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $18.16 million activity. Shares for $526,893 were sold by FOSBURGH BRYN. Another trade for 381,675 shares valued at $14.40M was made by BERGLUND STEVEN W on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.44 per share. TRMB’s profit will be $122.70M for 22.72 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Trimble Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Frontier Corp by 536,706 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $10.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (Call) (NYSE:BCE) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Open Text Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:OTEX).