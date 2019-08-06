Reilly Financial Advisors Has Lifted Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stake by $450,870; Stock Value Rose; Highland Capital Management LP Has Cut Cdk Global (CDK) Position by $1.80 Million; Stock Declined

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 2,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.07 million, up from 39,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $221.23. About 521,377 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – Air Products Scales India Operations, Opens World-class Engineering Centre in Pune; 30/05/2018 – Air Products Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hy; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The hedge fund held 192,383 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32 million, down from 223,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.79. About 682,885 shares traded. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 20/03/2018 – FTC: CDK DEAL FOR AUTO/MATE WOULD HAVE VIOLATED ANTITRUST RULES; 20/03/2018 – FTC Challenges CDK Global, Inc.’s Proposed Acquisition of Competitor Auto/Mate, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Car Dealer Software Makers CDK, Auto/Mate Call Off Merger Due to FTC Opposition; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 15/03/2018 – CDK Global and NAMAD Announce Second Annual “Fueling Careers” Scholarship Program; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL SEES FY 2018 ADJ. REVENUES UP 2.5% – 3.0%; 20/03/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – FTC NOTIFIED PARTIES OF OPPOSITION TO PROPOSED DEAL, LEADING TO DECISION TO TERMINATE; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Sees 2018 EPS $2.62-EPS $2.72; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 05/04/2018 – CDK Websites Enhanced for Dealer Control and Design; Primed for Mobile-First lndexing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northern Corp has 0.15% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3.26M shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) LP reported 52,000 shares. Legacy Private Trust Communication has 0.04% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 1,923 shares. Moors And Cabot reported 0.08% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.11% or 11,600 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 1,171 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Com has 4,795 shares. Guyasuta owns 3,140 shares. First Midwest State Bank Division invested in 0.14% or 5,484 shares. World Investors invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Mufg Americas Hldg Corp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 288 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Research stated it has 204,994 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 62,933 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to report earnings on August, 13 after the close. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.8 per share. CDK’s profit will be $104.61 million for 13.89 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by CDK Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.