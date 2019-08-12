Reilly Financial Advisors Has Increased Novartis A G (NVS) Holding by $11.06 Million; As Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Share Value Declined, Covalent Partners Raised by $366,396 Its Position

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $91.53. About 724,227 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 14/05/2018 – Novartis Trump-Lawyer Payment Subject of Swiss Prosecutor Talks; 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO Aims to Double China Sales on Faster Drug Approvals; 06/05/2018 – Mint: Aurobindo launches $1.6 billion bid to buy Novartis generics unit; 16/04/2018 – NOVARTIS : ENTRESTO HELPED TO PRESERVE KIDNEY FUNCTION; 20/03/2018 – Novartis Launches Two Joint Working Projects With NHS Cancer Vanguard Sites, Using Data Analysis to Improve Care Pathways for Cancer Patients; 09/04/2018 – Novartis said on Monday it plans to buy gene therapy company AveXis in a cash deal totaling $8.7 billion; 16/05/2018 – $NVS slide on “Trust & Reputation” issue in Investor Day deck today; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN US, SANDOZ IS OPTIMIZING PORTFOLIO THROUGH TARGETED PRUNING AND LEARNING FROM RECENT SETBACKS; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – PURSUANT TO AMENDED AGREEMENT, DURECT REMAINS ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $230 MLN IN SALES-BASED MILESTONES

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 3.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 9,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 259,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.99M, up from 249,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 231,704 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS INC – CO WILL FUND $640 MLN OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE IN ACQUISITION; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES SAYS ON MAY 21, OPERATING PARTNERSHIP ENTERED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 28/03/2018 – PHUMELELA GAMING AND LEISURE LTD – INCREASE IN VAT ANNOUNCED IN BUDGET WILL HAVE A NEGATIVE FINANCIAL IMPACT ON GROUP WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Funds From Operations $121.9M; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES-AS PER AMENDMENT REVOLVER UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS REPLACED,UPSIZED TO ABOUT UP TO $1.1 BLN OF R-1 REVOLVING COMMITMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props Sees 2Q Rev $254.2M; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure 1Q Profit Rises 3%; CFO To Retire

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 180,743 shares to 340,057 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keane Group Inc by 68,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,044 shares, and cut its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold GLPI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 186.84 million shares or 2.44% more from 182.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Investment Mngmt reported 69,237 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Company has 750 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 718 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has 953,266 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc stated it has 125,000 shares. Echo Street Ltd Liability Com owns 0.75% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 990,353 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Llc accumulated 46,633 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Barr E S Company has invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 2,977 shares. Nordea Investment owns 277,588 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 45,862 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fmr has 2.83M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Da Davidson reported 7,088 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has 28,571 shares.