Reilly Financial Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) by $11.06 Million; As Astronova (ALOT) Share Value Declined, Ariel Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding by $599,780

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Astronova Inc. (ALOT) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 29,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.35% . The hedge fund held 399,970 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16M, down from 429,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Astronova Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.69M market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 86,274 shares traded or 37.26% up from the average. AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has risen 31.77% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ALOT News: 08/03/2018 flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 28/03/2018 – ASTRO MALAYSIA HOLDINGS BHD ASTR.KL – BOARD DECLARED FOURTH INTERIM SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 3.0 SEN PER ORDINARY SHARE FOR FY; 14/03/2018 – AstroNova 4Q EPS 9c; 28/03/2018 – Astro Malaysia Holdings 4Q EPS MYR0.0349; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 09/05/2018 – Astro Aerospace Acquires VTOL Industry Leader Passenger Drone; 23/04/2018 – AstroNova Receives FAA Supplemental Type Certificate to Retrofit Boeing 737NG Aircraft With ToughWriter(R) 5 Flight Deck Data Printer; 28/03/2018 – Astro Teller, the head of Alphabet’s research arm X, said at the MIT Technology Review’s EmTech Digital Conference that agriculture is a natural fit for the company; 05/04/2018 – Shandong Airlines Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter® 5 Flight Deck Printer for New Boeing 737 MAX Aircraft; 03/04/2018 – AstroNova Announces Appointment of Yvonne Schlaeppi to Bd of Directors

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.11. About 1.54 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – Times of India: GSK may sell Horlicks to fund Novartis deal; 16/05/2018 – Novartis outlines more steps to contain fallout from payments to Trump’s lawyers; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 16/05/2018 – Pawn to king’s bishop 6. #notcheckmate $NVS; 12/03/2018 – Global Anti-Parkinson’s Drugs Market 2018: Analysis & Forecasts (2013-2022) – Major Players Abbvie, Mylan Laboratories, Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Novartis are Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS SANDOZ HAD A TOUGH FIRST QUARTER, STRONG PERFORMANCE OUTSIDE US BUT CONTINUED PRICE PRESSURES THERE, LOOKING FORWARD TO UPCOMING BIOSIMILARS LAUNCHES; 06/03/2018 – FDA: NOVARTIS’ GILENYA TREATMENT STOPPED IN BOTH PATIENTS; 10/05/2018 – Jeff DelViscio: EXCLUSIVE: “Yesterday was not a good day for Novartis” #understatement via CEO Vasant Narasimhan. @pharmalot

Analysts await AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. ALOT’s profit will be $1.17M for 24.16 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by AstroNova, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.77% EPS growth.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) by 6,260 shares to 416,696 shares, valued at $63.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Corp. Adr (NYSE:NOK) by 544,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

