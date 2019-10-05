Reilly Financial Advisors Decreased By $374,561 Its Lam Research (LRCX) Holding; Cs Mckee LP Decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 3.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 2,003 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Reilly Financial Advisors Llc holds 48,612 shares with $9.13M value, down from 50,615 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $33.63B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $233.27. About 1.08M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%

Cs Mckee Lp decreased Philip Morris Intl (PM) stake by 16.72% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cs Mckee Lp sold 8,200 shares as Philip Morris Intl (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Cs Mckee Lp holds 40,843 shares with $3.21 million value, down from 49,043 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl now has $121.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 4.25 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL- ON MARCH 29, CO FILED A PROXY STATEMENT FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 9 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 14.28 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Analyst Upgrades Philip Morris As Vaping Oversight Looms – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Philip Morris International Should Walk Away From Altria’s Juul Disaster – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philip Morris Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vaping ban in India to remain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $100 highest and $8200 lowest target. $95’s average target is 21.36% above currents $78.28 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 12 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 17. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) stake by 42,025 shares to 43,092 valued at $1.88 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 12,265 shares and now owns 54,657 shares. Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) was raised too.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lam Research Continues To Impress – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lam gets target boost on TSMC ties – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lam Research: Switch To Calls – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $433.96 million for 19.37 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

