Reilly Financial Advisors Cut Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Stock Value Declined; Celgene (CELG) Market Valuation Declined While Cibc World Markets Has Lowered Its Stake by $18.53 Million

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 28.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 197,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 495,627 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.76 million, down from 692,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $95.29. About 3.14 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 30/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and; 20/03/2018 – Prothena, Celgene Collaboration Focuses on Preclinical Programs Targeting Proteins Implicated in Neurodegenerative Diseases; 19/04/2018 – Celgene: Gilla Kaplan Retiring From Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 23/04/2018 – ZYMEWORKS INC – CELGENE CORP EXERCISED RIGHT TO EXPAND DEAL FOR COMMERCIALIZATION OF BISPECIFIC ANTIBODY THERAPEUTICS USING CO’S AZYMETRIC PLATFORM; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 45.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 16,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 20,197 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 37,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 13.51M shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 15/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS & LICENSING BASF FORM GAS TREATING; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SVP MARK ALBERS TO RETIRE; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 24/05/2018 – COMMENTS BY CEO WOODS COME FROM INTERVIEW IN EXXON OFFICES; 15/05/2018 – Russia’s Rosneft looks to Vietnam experience to help global expansion

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $679.11 million and $770.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,373 shares to 42,271 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

