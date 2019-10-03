Reilly Financial Advisors Cut By $2.32 Million Its Mastercard (MA) Position; Eagle Capital Management Has Decreased By $2.01 Million Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 0.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 1,062 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Eagle Capital Management Llc holds 907,105 shares with $1.72B value, down from 908,167 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $847.46B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $22.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1713.23. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/05/2018 – At the 2018 Code Conference in California, CEO Katrina Lake said the young clothing subscription company has never seriously discussed a buyout from Amazon; 19/03/2018 – BEIJING (Reuters) — Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said it will invest an extra $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada Group and tapped a top executive to run the business, as it takes on rivals such as tech titan Amazon in an aggressive expansion in the region; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Launches Its Own Pet Product Brand, Wag; Starts With Food; 04/04/2018 – Is Amazon Bad for the Postal Service? Or Its Savior?; 12/03/2018 – The Indian Performing Right Society Collaborates With Amazon Prime Music in India; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Alexa-Powered Device Recorded and Shared User’s Conversation Without Permission; 09/05/2018 – Amazon rolls out model ‘smart’ homes for U.S. shoppers to try out Alexa; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 15/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago:

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 12.84% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc sold 8,795 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Reilly Financial Advisors Llc holds 59,689 shares with $15.79 million value, down from 68,484 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $268.33B valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $264.48. About 4.17 million shares traded or 21.39% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Gross Dollar Volume 14%; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 22/03/2018 – Mastercard Foundation to spend $100m in Rwanda to help create jobs; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Board of Directors

Eagle Capital Management Llc increased W R Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) stake by 27,752 shares to 83,812 valued at $5.53M in 2019Q2. It also upped Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 397,587 shares and now owns 33.44M shares. C was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 93.11 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 35.65% above currents $1713.23 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2300 target in Friday, June 21 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 32.73 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 9,207 shares to 139,196 valued at $9.75 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 3,426 shares and now owns 5,650 shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32500 highest and $259 lowest target. $305.80’s average target is 15.62% above currents $264.48 stock price. Mastercard had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, September 13, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Monday, September 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $31700 target. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital.