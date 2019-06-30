Reik & Co Has Lifted Its Position in Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) by $312,650; Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Market Valuation Rose While New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Boosted Its Position

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 18.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 23,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,955 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.65 million, up from 126,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 20.08 million shares traded or 66.66% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 19/05/2018 – Hollywood’s China dreams get tangled in trade talks; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: In Advanced Stages of Preparing Offer for Businesses Fox Has Agreed to Sell to Disney; 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s Estate Files Federal Copyright Infringement Suit Against The Walt Disney Company And Disney’s ABC Network

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.93. About 596,811 shares traded or 405.28% up from the average. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 45.90% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $490,228 activity. Shares for $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,700 shares to 117,685 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,881 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 1.20 million shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Co reported 0.21% stake. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Llc reported 4,398 shares. Benin Mgmt invested in 1.09% or 22,889 shares. Havens Advisors Limited Com has invested 1.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor has invested 0.74% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 13,196 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 64,931 are owned by Pioneer Trust Natl Bank N A Or. The New York-based Taurus Asset Management Ltd has invested 4.92% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 63,548 are held by Hgk Asset Management. Cookson Peirce And holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,091 shares. Miller Inv Management LP holds 0.1% or 3,523 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 6.07M shares. Kidder Stephen W reported 31,230 shares stake. 2,844 were reported by Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Advsrs LP invested in 49,149 shares. Intl Grp has invested 0.01% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Cornerstone reported 0% stake. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) or 72 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 6,786 shares. Burns J W Com New York holds 10,517 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 78,681 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nationwide Fund has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Bluestein R H And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 4,960 shares. Wallace Capital Mgmt owns 0.44% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 84,510 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Comerica Savings Bank owns 11,899 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New Jersey-based Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Gamco Et Al reported 0.28% stake.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $135.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

