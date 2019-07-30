Reik & Co Has Lowered Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Stake as Market Value Rose; South Dakota Investment Council Holding in Oracle (ORCL) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 751,702 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2018 ORGANIC SALES GROWTH TO EXCEED 3%; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q EPS 63c; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 109,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 729,728 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19M, down from 839,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $193.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $58.06. About 6.81M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 14/03/2018 – Baton Systems Payments Solution Now Available in Oracle’s Open Banking Platform and Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 144,200 shares to 300,601 shares, valued at $8.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Med Hldgs Corp (NYSE:SEM) by 133,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 20.16 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

