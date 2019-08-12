Reik & Co Lifted Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Holding By $312,650; Shorts at ORGANIC FLOWER INVTS GROUP ORDINARY (QILFF) Raised By 1300%

Reik & Co increased Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) stake by 2.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reik & Co acquired 8,450 shares as Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR)’s stock declined 2.56%. The Reik & Co holds 310,438 shares with $11.56 million value, up from 301,988 last quarter. Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com now has $2.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.45. About 2,489 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c

ORGANIC FLOWER INVTS GROUP INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:QILFF) had an increase of 1300% in short interest. QILFF’s SI was 16,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1300% from 1,200 shares previously. With 113,900 avg volume, 0 days are for ORGANIC FLOWER INVTS GROUP INC ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:QILFF)’s short sellers to cover QILFF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1344 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Organic Flower Investments Group Inc., formerly known as Q Investments Ltd is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The company has market cap of $22.61 million. It focuses its investments in energy sector with a focus on exploration and development of gas and oil properties and also makes investment in commercial aircraft sector. It currently has negative earnings. The firm considers investments in North America and Europe.