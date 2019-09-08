Reik & Co Increased Its Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Holding by $312,650 as Share Value Declined; Provise Management Group Holds Holding in Seagate Technology Plc (STX)

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $37.7. About 63,444 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 18.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 17,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 112,892 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 95,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.52 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 16/04/2018 – Docutech’s Solex eVault Receives Fannie Mae Approval, MERS® eRegistry Certification; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment; 25/05/2018 – Seagate and HTC VIVE Jointly Announce VR Power Drive to Create a New VR Experience; 23/03/2018 – ACE Data Group Unveils New Technology for Hardware Encrypted SSDs Based on Seagate Technology’s SandForce Controllers; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – SEAGATE HDD CAYMAN OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Luxury Lifestyle Awards Praises Rixos Seagate Sharm Resort for Excellence in Service; 08/04/2018 – Seagate Showcases Latest Products, Partnerships and Unveils New Online Community to Industry-Leading Media & Entertainment Organizations at NAB 2018

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $135.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 12,580 shares. Chesapeake Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,617 shares. Moreover, Nationwide Fund Advisors has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Signaturefd Ltd Company has 5,153 shares. S Muoio Ltd Liability reported 28,954 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 2,373 shares. 24,658 are held by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability. Gruss And Comm stated it has 0.74% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.01% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Gemmer Asset Llc reported 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Hightower Limited Liability Corp reported 30,891 shares.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 13,738 shares to 166,558 shares, valued at $4.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 5,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,497 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

