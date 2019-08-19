Reik & Co Increased Its Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Stake; Polar Securities Lifted Its Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) Position

Reik & Co increased Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) stake by 2.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Reik & Co acquired 8,450 shares as Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR)’s stock declined 2.56%. The Reik & Co holds 310,438 shares with $11.56 million value, up from 301,988 last quarter. Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com now has $2.45B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 274,672 shares traded or 144.40% up from the average. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate

Polar Securities Inc increased Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM) stake by 97.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 215,000 shares as Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) (CM)’s stock declined 6.36%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 435,000 shares with $34.40 million value, up from 220,000 last quarter. Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (Call) now has $33.22B valuation. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 357,767 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 3 Bank Stocks Paying up to 5.9% in Dividends – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 17, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why the Best Dividend Banking Stock Isn’t CIBC (TSX:CM) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 09, 2019, Fool.ca published: “RRSP Investors: Is CIBC (TSX:CM) Stock Too Cheap to Ignore? – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CIBC: Canada’s Cheapest Bank Is Ripe For A Multiple Expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Does This Canadian Bank Stock Have the Most Upside Potential Right Now? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Polar Securities Inc decreased Thunder Bridge Acquisition L stake by 623,000 shares to 1.71M valued at $17.44M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dlh Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) stake by 250,110 shares and now owns 621,874 shares. Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) was reduced too.