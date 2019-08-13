Reik & Co Maintains Stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR); Mcdonalds (MCD) Valuation Rose While Sirios Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 52,710 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 99,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 367,267 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.74 million, down from 466,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $217.16. About 2.29 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Adds Aptiv, Cuts McDonald’s: 13F; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 28/03/2018 – Blis Research Identifies the New ‘Conscious Consumer’ – Traditional Retail Rules No Longer Apply; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: McDonald’s proposes settlement in U.S. labor board case; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s is tripling its college tuition benefit for employees; 23/05/2018 – Women’s Groups Urge McDonald’s to Improve Harassment Policy; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: 1Q U.S. Comps Up on Growth in Average Check Resulting From Menu Price Increases, Product Mix Shifts; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES; 06/03/2018 – McDonald’s Expands Fresh Beef Push as Burger Chains Seek Edge

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.45 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 86,826 shares to 305,245 shares, valued at $32.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 28,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.