Reik & Co Has Lifted Stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) as Stock Value Declined; Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position Has Raised by Taurus Asset Management Llc

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $36.61. About 75,224 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c

Taurus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc bought 13,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 235,270 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.82M, up from 222,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.74 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN EXPECTS REDUCTION IN CONSUMPTION OF RESEARCH: PINTO; 06/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: JPMorgan Chase’s Dimon Offers His Stance On Facebook’s Data Scandal; 07/03/2018 – JPMORGAN STRATEGIST ALEXANDER DRYDEN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 09/05/2018 – TEGNA to Webcast Appearance at J.P. Morgan’s Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 02/04/2018 – GOOSEHEAD INSURANCE INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 09/05/2018 – Tegna Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Led J.P. Morgan’s Healthcare Team in Equity Research

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $135.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Svcs owns 57 shares. 18,320 were reported by Saybrook Capital Nc. Gruss And Co Inc invested in 19,035 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 235,906 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 41,690 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 2.45% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Monetary Group holds 0.01% or 702 shares. D E Shaw And has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 17,852 shares. Legal & General Group Public Ltd owns 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 18,406 shares. Burns J W And New York has 0.1% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 123,117 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp holds 0.02% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) or 157,700 shares. 549,935 are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr L P.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hubbell Inc by 3,497 shares to 100,630 shares, valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,527 shares, and cut its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp reported 51,160 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 0.96% or 14.75M shares. Signature Estate & Inv Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Country Club Co Na reported 0.29% stake. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability stated it has 201,134 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Todd Asset Management Ltd Com reported 1.48% stake. Caprock stated it has 26,772 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rothschild Investment Corp Il has 1.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 158,918 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 1.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc invested in 0.18% or 124,259 shares. Cohen And Steers holds 0.01% or 33,057 shares. Sit Inv Assoc Incorporated holds 0.81% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 251,748 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 3,290 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt LP has 65,320 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.