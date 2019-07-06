Reik & Co Increases Stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR); Fedex (FDX) Holder Pettyjohn Wood & White Lifted Holding by $1.02 Million as Shares Declined

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 28.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 5,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,237 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, up from 19,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $161.97. About 1.10 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 30/04/2018 – John A. Smith Named FedEx Freight President And CEO; 20/03/2018 – FedEx, Walmart Expand Partnership on Retail-Shipping Services; 16/03/2018 – The “FedEx Junior Business Challenge” Returns For its Second Season on the PGA TOUR; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – CAPITAL SPENDING FORECAST FOR FISCAL 2018 IS $5.8 BLN; 16/04/2018 – FEDEX FREIGHT CEO MICHAEL DUCKER TO RETIRE AUG. 15; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sees FY Adj EPS $17.90-Adj EPS $18.30; 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. It closed at $38.38 lastly. It is down 45.90% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $135.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 2,501 shares. Ent Ser Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Blackrock holds 0% or 2.16 million shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 4 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 7,567 shares or 0% of the stock. Btim Corporation holds 0.22% or 437,720 shares in its portfolio. Burns J W & Inc New York invested in 0.1% or 10,517 shares. Metropolitan Life New York owns 0.02% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 45,480 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Invesco has 1.06 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Nevada-based Whittier Communications Of Nevada Inc has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Prudential stated it has 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 4,960 shares. Hanson & Doremus Management has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Inc reported 0.07% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Prudential Inc holds 223,066 shares. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,185 shares or 1.17% of its portfolio. Matthew 25 Mngmt holds 136,000 shares or 9.21% of its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advsr reported 21,636 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department has 0.1% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 5,410 shares. Quaker Cap Limited holds 0.69% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 10,000 shares. Novare Management Ltd Liability holds 0.68% or 23,869 shares. Adirondack Tru Communications invested in 1,032 shares. Cwm Limited Liability owns 173,060 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Inc Va invested in 1.62% or 29,665 shares. Stoneridge Investment Prns Limited Co reported 6,875 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset owns 17,648 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Co reported 3.87% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Moreover, Stifel has 0.15% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

