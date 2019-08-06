Reik & Co Continues to Hold Holding in Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR); Falcon Edge Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19M, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $132.21. About 42.75M shares traded or 73.80% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 98,983 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 53,477 shares or 4.13% of the stock. British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Management has invested 2.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chilton Capital Llc holds 272,027 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 1.48M shares for 3.7% of their portfolio. 81,576 are owned by King Wealth. Moreover, Wendell David has 2.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). High Pointe Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.65% or 4,030 shares. Glenview Natl Bank Dept holds 5.26% or 104,362 shares in its portfolio. 12,676 are held by Southeast Asset Advisors Incorporated. Bessemer Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,490 shares. Great Lakes Llc holds 418,247 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs accumulated 1.37% or 38.53 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Letko Brosseau And Assoc Inc has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Planning Advsrs Limited Liability holds 63,090 shares. A D Beadell Counsel Inc has 2.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

