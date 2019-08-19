Reik & Co Stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined; Contrarius Investment Management LTD Stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Cut by $54.35 Million

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 68.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 617,615 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 278,648 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.63 million, down from 896,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $85.93. About 893,716 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Latin America & Canada Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 1.4%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Philip Morris could be a ‘value trap’ with the rise of Juul, @JimCramer warns in the lightning round; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 28,886 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More important recent Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:TR) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 57% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 7,567 shares. Bancorp Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 21,909 shares in its portfolio. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.86% or 13,617 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). State Common Retirement Fund has 17,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al reported 982,430 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Com has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 123,117 shares. 41,690 are owned by Hsbc Public. 1,000 were accumulated by Peoples Financial. State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 595,175 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners holds 7,192 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Victory Management owns 16,305 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.68 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) by 192,321 shares to 3.78 million shares, valued at $13.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 113,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Minnesota warns on vaping – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 23,391 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Limited Com reported 3,290 shares. New York-based M&T State Bank has invested 0.47% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 336,114 shares. Boston Ptnrs has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 283,527 shares. Cobblestone Capital Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.11% stake. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Limited Liability reported 5,043 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 129,799 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 13.32 million shares or 6.69% of all its holdings. Israel-based Psagot Investment House Ltd has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Schulhoff And Inc invested in 4,267 shares. Qs Ltd Liability Company invested in 156,641 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Conning holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 308,395 shares. Bbr Prns Lc accumulated 2,711 shares or 0.03% of the stock.