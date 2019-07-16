Reik & Co Decreased Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Stake by $1.31 Million as Shares Rose; Contour Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Ellie Mae (ELLI) as Stock Value Were Volatile

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 20.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 270,661 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.89 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management Buys New 2.1% Position in Ellie Mae; 13/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Study Finds That Sellers Plan to Accelerate Use of Text Messaging to Meet Shifting Consumer Preferences; 20/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Data Connect; 16/05/2018 – April Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Sees Purchase Percentage of Closed Loans Rise to Highest Levels since 2014; 21/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Encompass Investor Connect; 21/03/2018 – Location for Ellie Mae Experience 2019 Announced; 21/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Winners; 26/04/2018 – Ellie Mae Sees FY18 Rev $495M-$505M; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 EPS BETWEEN $0.28 TO $0.38; 08/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $75.63. About 498,874 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 06/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.04M for 36.36 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Gabelli Funds Ltd, New York-based fund reported 233,650 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Maverick Limited holds 0.03% or 33,590 shares in its portfolio. 38,223 are held by Fort Lp. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc holds 20,873 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 2,800 shares. Leavell Investment has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Asset owns 15,216 shares. Raymond James Finance Services holds 271,630 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.03% or 11,713 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 74,593 shares. Dupont Management has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Citadel Lc has 45,829 shares.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Out-of-Favor Consumer Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on March 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Dividend Stocks Already Rewarding Shareholders In 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on March 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Church & Dwight to Acquire FLAWLESS Brand for $475 Million Plus Earn-out – Business Wire” on March 28, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Church & Dwight raised FY2018 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight: Spotlighting A Soon-To-Be Dividend Champion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt invested 0.03% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Gabelli Advisers Inc reported 315,562 shares. Eagle Asset Inc owns 378,370 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.09% or 30,515 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity stated it has 3,794 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 0.46% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Sei Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Contour Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 7.22% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 15,876 are owned by Us Bank & Trust De. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 208,595 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 757 shares. Prelude Mngmt Llc holds 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 724 shares. Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Llc holds 38,333 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0% invested in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 51,141 shares.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04M shares to 21.40M shares, valued at $114.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 727,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.