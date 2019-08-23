Reik & Co Has Upped Its Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Holding by $312,650; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Raised Stake by $2.65 Million

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc bought 49,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.22M, up from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 21.52M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 15/03/2018 – Westcon-Comstor Empowers Solution Providers to Deliver Automated Provisioning of Cisco IP Phones; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP RESULTS ABOUT $300M; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings: A Slight Beat, a 4% Slide — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 25/05/2018 – Cisco Buyout Prompts Entrepreneur to Help Others — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 72,477 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $135.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Llc, which manages about $2.46B and $3.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 400,712 shares to 1.89M shares, valued at $59.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,204 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

