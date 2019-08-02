Reik & Co Raised Position in Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) as Market Valuation Declined; Cincinnati Insurance Company Lifted Its Stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by $15.47 Million as Stock Rose

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 55.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 81,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 226,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 145,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $212.52. About 1.29 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.56% . The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 33,072 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 29.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse; 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries: 1Q Results Benefited From Favorable Forex, Lower U.S. Tax Rate; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 27/04/2018 – Interesting to see Hershey $HSY downgraded this morning. It’s all about margin pressures. No way that $TR Tootsie Roll has any competitive advantage in managing costs better; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $135.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold TR shares while 25 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 15.22 million shares or 6.07% more from 14.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 78,985 shares. Hanson Doremus Invest Management holds 0% or 262 shares. Aperio Grp Llc owns 412,890 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt owns 104,679 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 6,884 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 7,567 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 49,149 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 600 shares. Ls Invest Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR). Panagora Asset Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,933 shares. 584 are owned by Regions Finance. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) for 61,224 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (NYSE:CMI) by 38,100 shares to 606,400 shares, valued at $95.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.