Reik & Co Position in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Has Trimmed by $1.31 Million; Block H & R (HRB) Shareholder Continental Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.72 Million as Stock Price Rose

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Block H & R Inc (HRB) by 236.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 118,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.69% . The hedge fund held 168,447 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Block H & R Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.07. About 541,623 shares traded. H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has risen 10.45% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HRB News: 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT – MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF H&R WILL CONTINUE TO EVALUATE ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS ON AN ONGOING BASIS; 21/03/2018 – H&R GMBH & CO KGAA 2HR.DE – FY EUR 97.9 MLN (2016: EUR 101.4 MLN) OF OPERATING INCOME EBITDA; 07/03/2018 – H&R Block Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – H&R BLOCK REITERATES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Bd of Directors; 14/05/2018 – RENX: BREAKING:H&R REIT to sell 63 U.S. retail properties for $633M US. Will focus on developing Lantower Residential po… htt; 06/03/2018 – H & R BLOCK INC HRB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27; 11/05/2018 – H&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-EXPECTS POSITIVE SAME ASSET PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS) GROWTH LED BY LANTOWER RESIDENTIAL IN 2018 & 2019; 09/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Former CEO of H&R Block William C. Cobb to Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – H&R Block Total U.S. Return Volume Increased 3.4% Through Feb 28

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.86. About 158,696 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64 million and $365.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Massachusetts Ma holds 0.03% or 995,223 shares. Hrt Fincl Lc has invested 0.03% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). M&R Cap Mngmt Inc invested 3.16% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 335,023 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Rhode Island-based Coastline Tru has invested 0.11% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) holds 3,245 shares. First Citizens Bank Tru has 0.19% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Bridgeway Mgmt stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 13,500 were accumulated by Gsa Cap Prtn Llp. Marco Invest Mngmt Limited Liability owns 7,500 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 700,957 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd accumulated 2.02 million shares.

