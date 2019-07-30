Reik & Co Has Upped Tootsie Roll Inds Com (TR) Position; Avnet (AVT) Holder South Dakota Investment Council Has Raised Its Position by $374,960

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 8,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,920 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72 million, up from 100,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.79. About 362,399 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 23/05/2018 – Avnet Names Oleg Khaykin to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Reik & Co increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (TR) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co bought 8,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 310,438 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, up from 301,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $37.46. About 73,444 shares traded. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) has risen 45.90% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TR News: 24/04/2018 – Tootsie Roll Industries 1Q EPS 13c; 25/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL INDUSTRIES INC QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13; 08/03/2018 Just finished reviewing $TR and its 10-K, we’re increasingly #bearish. Adj earnings fell to a 5yr low. Share count revisions result in magically shrinking 5yr EPS CAGR down to abysmal 1.3%; 23/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights BlackRock Capital Investment, Tootsie Roll Industries, Catalyst Biosciences, Macerich, Quotien; 25/04/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll reported a horrible quarter, worst Q1 sales and earnings results in recent history. Still see much downside here, continues to be our favorite slow bleed short #bearish #negative; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TR); 18/03/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: Police said a person had redness and numbness on their face after eating a Tootsie Roll, according to a release; 24/04/2018 – TOOTSIE ROLL 1Q EPS 13C; 26/03/2018 – Downgrading our view further on $TR Tootsie Roll; cocoa prices up; 29/03/2018 – $TR Tootsie Roll proxy just filed and proved us right; they care little about shareholders. Another record year of mgmt compensation, use of the personal jet, and perks. #shareholderabuse

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 44,160 shares to 165,848 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navigant Consulting Inc (NYSE:NCI) by 61,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,500 shares, and cut its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tracking Alex Roepers’ Atlantic Investment Management Portfolio – Q1 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Retain Avnet Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Avnet to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings on August 8 – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Avnet, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:AVT) 9.5% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Hewlett Packard (NYSE: $HPE) to Invest $500 Million in India Over Next 5 Years and Avnet (Nasdaq: $AVT) Announces Investment in Defendry – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Com accumulated 3.26M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability reported 8,166 shares. Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) or 11,942 shares. Cibc Asset accumulated 5,531 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% or 1.39M shares. Gam Ag accumulated 14,136 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 10,487 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 513 shares. 12,049 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Hawaii. Envestnet Asset Incorporated accumulated 37,559 shares or 0% of the stock. American Century invested in 623,765 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) or 70,149 shares. Citigroup reported 48,737 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl reported 329,401 shares stake.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) by 18,388 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $135.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.