Reik & Co Lowered Its Holding in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by $1.31 Million as Share Price Rose; As Mastercard (MA) Share Price Rose, Broderick Brian C Trimmed Holding by $301,035

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Mastercard (MA) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 1,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,302 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37 million, down from 49,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Mastercard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.30M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard®; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 1.10M shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 28/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.40 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 470 are owned by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Corp. Condor Capital Management owns 16,965 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 186,682 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Davis R M, Maine-based fund reported 2,883 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1,726 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Sei Invs Communication has invested 0.61% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Parkside Bank & invested in 0.04% or 552 shares. Country Club Tru Na holds 0.11% or 3,966 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Management accumulated 187,878 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 209,201 shares. Consulate reported 1,558 shares stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Optimum Inv Advsr reported 22,090 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 4.7% or 180,549 shares.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,487 shares to 10,474 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 17,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Welltower.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.04 million for 36.20 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Llp holds 0% or 13,419 shares. Charter Tru, New Hampshire-based fund reported 11,997 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 225,701 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.06% or 408,786 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.11% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 87,539 shares. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0.29% or 243,895 shares. American Grp Incorporated stated it has 91,250 shares. Td Asset Management owns 550,032 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bartlett And Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 4,091 are held by Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Liability. Carret Asset Llc holds 82,394 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. 70,087 are held by Edgestream Prns Lp. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Management Ltd Llc has 1.17% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 141,600 shares. Kentucky Retirement Fund invested in 0.08% or 4,889 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.05% or 250,972 shares in its portfolio.