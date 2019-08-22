Reik & Co Has Decreased Its Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Position by $1.31 Million as Valuation Rose; As Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Stock Price Rose, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Boosted Its Holding

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $79.23. About 274,337 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ORGANIC SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO EXCEED 3% FOR FY 2018; 14/05/2018 – Aviva Adds Aptiv, Exits Service Corp, Cuts Church & Dwight: 13F; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 66,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 476,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54 million, up from 410,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.2. About 6.77M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Could Use Cash Windfall to Buy Midstream Assets; 12/04/2018 – Vassy Kapelos: BREAKING via @EvanDyerCBC – PM will meet AB Premier Notley AND BC Premier Horgan Sunday – coming back to Ottawa; 19/04/2018 – Canada’s Caisse pension fund reveals stake in Kinder Morgan; 29/05/2018 – Canada to Buy Kinder Morgan Pipeline for $3.5 Billion; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 16/05/2018 – Canada Finance Minister: ‘Plenty of Investors’ Ready to Step in if Kinder Morgan Walks Away; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Expectations Assume Average Annual Prices for Henry Hub Natural Gas of $3 Per MMBtu; 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – RICHARD D. KINDER WILL REMAIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND STEVEN J. KEAN WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ronna Sue Cohen reported 734,554 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 792,173 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Com holds 0.05% or 3.81 million shares in its portfolio. Boys Arnold owns 23,439 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 5.03% or 379,005 shares. Oxbow Ltd owns 282,607 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Cutter Brokerage invested 1.82% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus invested 2.66% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.01% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Zeke Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 18,621 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com holds 1.52M shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 1.26M shares. Winch Advisory Services Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 112 shares. Nomura Asset Communication Limited invested in 345,551 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, which manages about $8.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 13,500 shares to 48,343 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,400 shares, and cut its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 87,545 are owned by Comerica Bank & Trust. Old Natl Bank & Trust In reported 34,227 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc holds 0.45% or 5.16 million shares in its portfolio. Ranger Inv Management Lp holds 0% or 21 shares. Utd Capital Fin Advisers Lc reported 0% stake. Roberts Glore & Il holds 0.26% or 5,925 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). 4,462 were accumulated by Everence Capital Mgmt. S&Co holds 5.67% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 714,926 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank Trust has 5,399 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Waratah Advsr stated it has 109,612 shares. 15,554 are held by Mariner Limited Liability. North Carolina-based Hamilton Point Investment Lc has invested 3.26% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Colony Grp Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,426 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Earnest Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 162 shares.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

