Reik & Co Has Trimmed Holding in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by $1.31 Million; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Duquesne Family Office Has Boosted by $27.21 Million Its Stake

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 15,287 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 113,715 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202.50M, up from 98,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon’s HQ2 Plans Have Some DC Homeowners Optimistic (Podcast); 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 28/03/2018 – Oh Look, It’s Amazon’s Turn to Lead the Tech Rout: Markets Live; 23/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM: HLDR PROPOSAL ON DIVERSE BOARD CANDIDATES WITHDRAWN; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, one of its wholesale programs that made it easier to sell in bulk to Amazon, according to an email seen by CNBC; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIME HEAD GREG GREELEY JOINS AIRBNB AS HOMES PRESIDENT; 09/05/2018 – Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Driving New In-Car Delivery Service; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Seattle Expansion as City Debates New Taxes

Reik & Co decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reik & Co sold 18,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $135.02 million, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reik & Co who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $75.29. About 1.08 million shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC CAPITAL’S UNSOLICITED OFFER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs 2Q EPS 46c; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight: Pact Replaces Co’s Prior $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility, Provides for $1B Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Cap Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,037 shares or 6.99% of its portfolio. 3,795 were accumulated by Merriman Wealth Management Ltd. New York-based Suvretta Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lansdowne Prtnrs (Uk) Llp has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Everence Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 9,286 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tdam Usa owns 1,062 shares. Columbia Asset has 4,620 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Limited has 131 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Wade G W has invested 0.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Benin Mngmt holds 1,413 shares or 1.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Appleton Prtnrs Incorporated Ma has 2.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Two Sigma Secs Ltd holds 0% or 194 shares in its portfolio. Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.08% or 3,680 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management owns 4,230 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Has Amazon Lost to Uber Eats on the Food Delivery Front? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “When Amazon Attacks: Why Sally Beauty Stock Dropped 13.5% – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Retailers Hoping to Copy the Success of Amazon Prime – The Motley Fool” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Amazon Nears $1 Trillion Again; PayPal Gets an Unexpected Boost – The Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Legal Setbacks Unlikely to Significantly Affect Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Earnings shakeup in household products sector – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Church & Dwight (CHD) Presents At Goldman Global Staples Forum – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Church & Dwight Not A Buy At These Levels, Despite Q3 EPS Beat – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Church & Dwight Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight Looks Expensive Given Its Growth Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Reik & Co, which manages about $288.64M and $365.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds Inc Com (NYSE:TR) by 8,450 shares to 310,438 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.