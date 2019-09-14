Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.59 N/A -4.06 0.00 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 29 43.73 N/A -5.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -120.6% -44.3%

Risk & Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 0.73 beta which is 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Wave Life Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $1.83, and a 115.29% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 87.2% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Wave Life Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Wave Life Sciences Ltd. -1.79% -19.99% -19.05% -40.68% -44.46% -49.07%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates. The company is developing nucleic acid therapeutics that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. Its advanced therapeutic programs are in HuntingtonÂ’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). In HuntingtonÂ’s disease, it has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; in DMD, targeting Exon 51; and in IBD, targeting SMAD7. The company also has product candidates in its programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and Exon 51. In addition, it has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2, as well as in DMD, focuses on an additional DMD target, AcRIIb. The company has a research, license, and option agreement with Pfizer Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics; and research collaboration with nLife Therapeutics S.L. exploring cell-specific targeting of nucleic-acid therapeutics in the central nervous system. WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.